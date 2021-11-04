Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ETCMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.