EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $20.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

EVER opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $379.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,467.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,547 shares of company stock valued at $696,657. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EverQuote by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in EverQuote by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

