Evolent Health’s (EVH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVH. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of EVH opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,396,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,189,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,820,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,470,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

