Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.15 ($37.82).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.51 ($33.54) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.85 and a 200 day moving average of €28.65. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.