Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Raymond James upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 69,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 171.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

