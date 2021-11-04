Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

