Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Raised by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for 1.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

