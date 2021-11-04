Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $116.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.