FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $440.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $445.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

