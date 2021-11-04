FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 410,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.89. 738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.21 and its 200-day moving average is $360.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $445.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,918 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

