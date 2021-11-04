Federal Realty Investment Trust Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

NYSE:FRT opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 123,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

