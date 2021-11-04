Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Shares of FRT opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $128.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $45,134,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $37,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

