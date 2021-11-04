Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -435.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

