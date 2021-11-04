Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,125 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

CFR stock opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

