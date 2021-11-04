Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,681 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

