Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 118,623 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,623 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $475,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $648,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

