Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 17,697 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,118,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,307,000 after buying an additional 148,710 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.