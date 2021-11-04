Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after purchasing an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

NYSE:WBS opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

