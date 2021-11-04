Federated Hermes, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

