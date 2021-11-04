FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $242.33. 91,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,864. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

