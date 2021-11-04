Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 1-Year High at $11,195.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £111.95 ($146.26) and last traded at £111.60 ($145.81), with a volume of 246796 shares. The stock had previously closed at £109.95 ($143.65).

Several research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The stock has a market cap of £24.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,996.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

