Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Ferrari updated its FY21 guidance to EUR 4.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.070-$5.070 EPS.

NYSE RACE opened at $256.88 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $261.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

