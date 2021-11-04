Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

