FG New America Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,168 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,442. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

