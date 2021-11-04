Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $332.01

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 332.01 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.32), with a volume of 376148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94.

About Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

