Financial Comparison: Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vedanta and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 17.13% 77.07% 31.94% Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group $50,000.00 35.44 $21.25 million N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vedanta beats Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

