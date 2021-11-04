Financial Review: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Align Technology alerts:

This table compares Align Technology and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 19.70% 21.88% 14.13% United Health Products N/A N/A -17,218.09%

Align Technology has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and United Health Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.47 billion 21.53 $1.78 billion $22.41 30.06 United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Align Technology and United Health Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 1 12 0 2.92 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Align Technology presently has a consensus target price of $735.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than United Health Products.

Summary

Align Technology beats United Health Products on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.