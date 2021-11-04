First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

First American Financial stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

