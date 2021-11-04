First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Decreased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,894,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,702 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for 3.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $98,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $59.83. 8,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,142. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

