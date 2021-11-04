First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 1,600.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.