First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 203,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 684,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

