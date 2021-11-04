First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.