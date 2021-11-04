First Trust Advisors LP Buys 123,123 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $22,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFG opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $145.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

