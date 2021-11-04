First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of F.N.B. worth $20,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

