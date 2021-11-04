First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Waters worth $23,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,874,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $347.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.79 and its 200 day moving average is $358.50. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

