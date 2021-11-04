First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $21,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $64.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

