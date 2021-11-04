First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,480 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

