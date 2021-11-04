First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,543 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,360 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

