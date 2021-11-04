First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,755 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

