First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,531 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Canadian Solar worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

