First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after buying an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76.

