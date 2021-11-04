First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ opened at $65.36 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

