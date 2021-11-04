First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.01

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.01 and last traded at $92.01, with a volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.