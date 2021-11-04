First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Cuts Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. VSE comprises about 1.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.57% of VSE worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 702.2% during the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in VSE by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.20 million, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

