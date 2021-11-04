First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Intel by 8.0% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 279,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Intel by 117,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 492,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after buying an additional 492,170 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,017,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $225,518,000 after purchasing an additional 359,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 372,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,093,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

