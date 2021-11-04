FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $54,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.95. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $127.61 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

