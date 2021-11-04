Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.30 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Flow has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and $182.58 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00022163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 309,372,236 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

