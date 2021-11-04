Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.74

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 2409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

