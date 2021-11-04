Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

PDYPY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

