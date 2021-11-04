Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to announce sales of $6.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.41 million. Flux Power posted sales of $4.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $34.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $38.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. 196,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,138. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

